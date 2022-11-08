In the U.S. Senate contest in Illinois, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second 6-year term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government.

Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both of her legs in 2004, when her the Blackhawk helicopter she was flying was hit by an RPG.

She went on to serve two terms in the House and worked as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the Obama administration.

Republicans believe they can reclaim the seat once held by Senate Minority Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen because it has seesawed between parties in the past quarter-century.

But the recent WGNTV/Emerson College poll showed Duckworth with a 10-point lead in the contest.