Clean-up continues after train derailment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency says U.S. Route 45 is back open after a train derailment Tuesday outside of Pesotum.

EMA Coordinator John Dwyer says the railroad crossing at County Road 300 North is closed between roads 1000 and 1100 East. Additionally, the Lincoln Street crossing in Pesotum is also still shut down.

Dwyer noted that those two crossings will be closed for some time.