CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s interesting to see that there’s still a lot of mask-wearing going on but that it’s not a mandate or required. you feel like you’re getting back to normal,” Anita Gorwara said.

Gorwara was visiting her son, Sammy, who’s a freshman at the U of I for Mother’s Weekend. She also happens to be in the medical field and is happy to see most Covid restrictions have gone away.

“I’m also a family physician, so I’ve been dealing with Covid for the last three years now and it’s definitely become something that we think about in the past,” Gorwara said.

In January, President Biden announced federal Covid relief help will end this spring. The changes will restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health.

The government will also no longer handle vaccines and treatments, meaning the costs of vaccines are expected to skyrocket. This all comes as case counts continue dropping.

It’s welcome news for business owners like Kristine Fisher.

“It’s just nice to walk downtown and see all the people out, you know all the restaurants after covid are thriving again and getting all their chairs and seats out, everybody’s eating, everybody’s in a pretty good mood,” Fisher said.

That includes some people I caught up with walking at Meadowbrook Park.

“It’s just wonderful to be out here, as I said it’s back to normal. We would do this in a normal spring and here we are, Steve Rugg said.

“It’s nice to be able to see people’s faces, rather than masks,” Joan Burlingane said.

For college students like Sammy Dohad, who had their high school career upended by Covid, going into college as the world returns to normal is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“There was like a year and a half span where I was just like locked in the house but now going to college, I’ve had more freedom than I ever had in my life and there are no Covid rules anymore so, yeah just absolutely free, living life, life is good,” Dohad said.