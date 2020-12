CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The US Postal Service is looking for people to adopt Santa letters to help make Christmas wishes come true for kids in need.

It’s part of a campaign called ‘Operation Santa.’ You can pick a letter or get co-workers and friends involved. Then, you go shopping and ship the present at any participating office.

Letters mailed in by December 15th will be uploaded and available for adoption.

USPS is accepting letters until 19th.