CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward.

It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street.

They’re actively investigating and looking for the white car in this photo.

They think the driver broke into mailboxes between 3 and 5 a.m.

They’re also investigating check washing. That’s when people use chemicals to change the dollar amount and the name of who’s getting the check.

Shari Rowe, the Team Leader for the USPIS Chicago Division, said to prevent mail theft, they recommend handing your outgoing mail to your letter carrier, depositing your mail in the slot inside the post office and trying to avoid letting mail pile up in your mailbox.

The Postal Inspection Service said if you have any information regarding the case, contact them at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and Reference Case number 3877789. All information will be kept confidential.

Or, to report lost or stolen mail, Rowe said it’s best to file a police report and report to USPIS as soon as possible on their website.