WASHINGTON D.C. (WCIA) — A government backlog affecting travel has finally returned to pre-pandemic levels.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of State, processing times for issuing passports have returned to pre-pandemic levels on Monday. All applications will be processed within 6-8 weeks and 2-3 weeks for expedited service with an additional fee.

“With this update, we have fulfilled our commitment to return to benchmarks from March 2020,” the release reads. “This reflects the work of dedicated employees working for the American people.”

The passport backlog took many people up to 13 weeks to receive their documents this summer, with some people describing navigating the system as a “nightmare”. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken testified to Congress earlier this year many contractors and staffers were let go or reassigned from passport-related duties when travel slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve basically had to build back up from zero because when COVID hit, the bottom dropped out of the entire program to issue passports here in the United States,” Blinken said in a July news conference. “And so we have been working very hard to build back – build that back up, to bring people in, to train them, to make sure that we were dedicating the resources to it.”

The department has also said the number of Americans with a passport has skyrocketed. Department officials noted between Oct. 2023 and Sept. 2023, passports books and cards were issued to more than 24 million Americans, the most ever requested in a federal fiscal year.

The number of valid U.S. passports has almost doubled since 2007 and nearly half of all Americans have a passport.

State officials recommend anyone to start the application or renewal process to still start early. To apply to for a passport, U.S. citizens can get started on the State Department’s website.

The State Department also recommends following the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for alerts and travel advisories from the government.