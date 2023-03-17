SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Marshals Service is the latest law enforcement agency to warn of impersonation scams involving their name.

Officials with the Marshals Service issued a statement on Friday saying they’ve become aware of individuals claiming to be marshals, court officers and other law enforcement officers. The scammers are claiming that victims committed identity theft, failed to report for jury duty and other offenses in an attempt to get them to pay a supposed fine in lieu of arrest.

Officials added that the scammers are using tactics to make them sound and appear credible. This includes providing badge numbers, using the real names of law enforcement officials and judges and providing addresses of courthouses. Scammers are also spoofing their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court.

Scammers often target the elderly and get them to pay in several different ways. This includes withdrawing cash and transferring it to the government, purchasing a prepaid debit card and reading the number over the phone and depositing cash into bitcoin ATMs.

Officials said there have been many victims nationwide of these scams with losses in the tens of thousands of dollars. Anyone who is contacted is advised to avoid providing any financial or personal information, hang up and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC can detect patterns of fraud from information shared and will share that data with law enforcement.

Marshals Service officials added that they will never ask for credit card, debit card, gift card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers for any purpose. Anyone who receives a call, but is unsure of its origin, can authenticate it by calling the Clerk of the Court’s Office of the U.S. District Court.