U.S. Dept. of Ag. : Piatt County number one producer of soybeans in Illinois

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Usually, Piatt County is one of the nation’s largest soybean producers.

2020 was no exception. Figures released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture show Piatt County was once again number one in the state in that category.

Topflight GM Derrick Bruhn said this is a reflection of the work ethic and dedication of local producers.

In 2020, Piatt County averaged 70.5 bushels per acre. This makes them the 3rd largest producer in the country.

“When I look at those numbers and what that means in dollars, it brings more value back to the local economy,” Bruhn said. “That’s something that’s good for everyone.”

Previously, Piatt County has been the state’s most productive soybean county four times in the last decade.

Champaign and Macon counties, by comparison, produced 65 bushels per acre last year. For reference, a bushel of soybeans weighs 60 pounds. That means Piatt would have produced 300 pounds more per acre than the former two counties.