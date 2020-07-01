U.S. Department of Homeland Security gives grant money to religious non-profits

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded grant money to four religious non-profits in central Illinois.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis announced the grants Tuesday. They total $395,450 and are given through the Department of Homeland Security’s “Nonprofit Security Grant Program.” Officials said it “supports target hardening and other physical security enhancements for nonprofit organizations at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

Central Illinois organizations that received $100,000 in grant money include Chabad at University of Illinois and Chamapaign-Urbana; Sinai Temple of Champaign-Urbana; and Chabad at Illinois State University and Bloomington-Normal. The Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield received $95,450.

“The grants announced today will help make these places of worship safer and give my constituents peace of mind that they are safe while practicing their faith,” said Davis.