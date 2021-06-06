U.S. Department of Commerce funding $1 million for Illinois tourism, hospitality industries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More help is on the way for several businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is investing $1 million in tourism and hospitality-related industries in the state.

The money will go to the Illinois Council of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. It’s part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant.

The president and CEO of Visit Champaign County says the money will be used to highlight and provide relief for small businesses.

“What’s good for the Illinois economy is good for each of our communities,” says Jayne Deluce with VCC. “So, super excited, very honored at this opportunity that the EDA would invest in Illinois and we plan to make the best use of those funds and do well for our communities.”

They’re still waiting to find out how to money will be distributed throughout the state.