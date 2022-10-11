SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the 45th annual Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet last week.

The Eco-Meet, held at Camp Camfield Ecological Study Area, is an environmental competition for junior high and high school students.

Junior Varsity teams are comprised of four students in seventh and eighth grades. Varsity teams are comprised of four high school students grades 9-12. A total of 148 students from 37 schools competed in this year’s event.

Junior varsity event topics included Illinois Trees, Mammals, and Wildflowers. Varsity event topics included Invasive Species, Pond Ecology, and Songbirds. There were 19 junior varsity teams and 18 varsity teams in the competition.

Junior Varsity Results: 1st Place – Paris Crestwood, 2nd Place – Cumberland, 3rd Place –Effingham

The team at Lake Shelbyville looks forward to seeing all participants and volunteers next year.