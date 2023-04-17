ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work on the U.S. 150 bridge located west of St. Joseph begins Monday. April 17.

Officials said the project will reduce the bridge to one lane using a concrete barrier wall, with traffic controlled by temporary signals. It is expected to be completed in around three months.

IDOT said that drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. They advise everyone to use alternate routes, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.