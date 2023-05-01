CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini Alert, the emergency alert notification system at the University of Illinois, is being led to make a change to how the community learns about emergencies as they happen.

In the past, Illini Alerts were sent via text, email and Twitter, with the system linked to the latter platform to tweet automatically as alerts were issued. However, system administrators said on Monday that due to changes on Twitter, they can no longer automatically post notifications there.

Email and text alerts remain viable for automatic alerts. All students, faculty and staff are required by federal law to be subscribed to Illini Alert through their university email accounts. Additionally, campus community members may enroll in text alerts by texting “IlliniAlert” to 226787.