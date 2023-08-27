CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Impact Life hosted its annual blood drive at the Illini Union throughout the week.

Organizers decided to move indoors due to extreme heat conditions. They said a period of low donations caused low inventory for o-positive, o-negative, b-positive, and b-negative blood types. Donations relations manager Jim Watts said students back on campus means more opportunities for donations.

“Whether it’s for a trauma that comes in or for that new mother who needs blood products or that cancer patient, we have to have those units on the shelf,” Watts said.

U of I Blood Club member Stephanie Espino said many community members benefit from the supply they get from this event and are thankful people showed up.

“Impact Life kind of serves the hospitals that are found here locally, especially Carle Hospital, which is very close to campus,” Espino said. “So, we always like to advocate donating blood to save lives and especially donating with Impact Life.”

Organizers say one unit of blood can save three lives. This week, they got a total of 100 units and 90% were from students.