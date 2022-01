CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois after the winter break, the University YMCA is operating on a modified schedule for the first week of the new semester.

From Tuesday to Friday, the YMCA will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., opening and closing one hour earlier than its regular hours.

The YMCA will return to its regular 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours starting Jan. 24.