BERLIN, Germany (WCIA) — A University of Illinois racer won the Men’s Wheelchair Division Title on Sunday. 21-year-old Daniel Romanchuk has also won four majors in the series, including becoming the first American to win the New York and Boston Marathons.

He’s not the only U of I racer to grab a distinguished title. Tatyana McFadden captured the Grand Slam of wheelchair marathons in 2013: Boston, London, Chicago and New York marathons.