CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I College of Veterinary Medicine has created 70 new scholarships to ease the financial burden of students.

Through the With Illinois fundraising campaign, a total of $60,977,760 was raised for the College of Veterinary Medicine since 2017 when the campaign launched.

“On behalf of our entire college, I want to thank the thousands of individuals who generously enabled us to exceed our With Illinois fundraising campaign goal by over 50%,” Veterinary Medicine Dean and professor Peter Constable said. “Your support makes possible the transformative changes that have taken place over the past five years.”

Donors include people from 49 states and 14 countries. The largest gifted totaled $15,000,000.

Aside from the new scholarships, other campaign funds were used for renovated hospital facilities and state-of-the-art medical technology.

With gifts for research and discovery, the college is also finding new solutions to fight infectious disease, cancer, and threats to environmental and reproductive health.

“The college is on a trajectory of innovation and impact,” Constable said. “Thank you again for partnering with us in advancing the health of animals, people, and the environment.”