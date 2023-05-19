CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced that the U of I and its bike-sharing partner Veo will launch a pilot program beginning on Monday, May 22.

Officials said launching the program will explore the use of Cosmo-e bikes on campus. During the trial, the motorized class two e-bikes will be allowed to operate on university streets and dedicated bicycle lanes. Rental bikes were previously restricted to pedaling only in these areas.

The program will run until Monday, August 7, when the U of I officials said the ridership data and community feedback will be used to review the status of the service and determine future usage guidelines for the bikes before the start of the fall semester. Officials said the requirements for the pilot will also consist of strict geofencing restrictions for the class two e-bikes to protect pedestrian safety by properly balancing active transportation modes, including:

Enforcing no-ride zones for the Main Quad, South Quad, Bardeen Quad, North Quad, Ikenberry Quad, and the trails of the Arboretum

Maintaining existing prohibitions for sidewalks and multi-use shared paths

Allowing parking only in designated university bicycle racks

Regulating slower device speeds while on campus property (8 MPH maximum in primary areas)

The U of I said bike riders will receive more information including route maps and general reminders from Veo before the pilot program begins. They noted that improving mobility options for students, faculty, and staff continue to be one of the university’s top transportation priorities.

The university said the pilot program is the latest example of collaborative efforts to offer greater bike-sharing availability and flexibility while maintaining the highest safety standards throughout the U of I’s jurisdictional locations.

More information about the bike riding program can be found online.