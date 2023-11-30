URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is once again being recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Campus.

It’s through the League of American Bicyclists. The U of I has held this distinction for the last decade. They applied for it again this year, and it will last through 2027. The distinction signifies that bicyclists can continue pedaling in peace on U of I grounds.

The university was given Silver Status for its biking infrastructure, community and more.

“When you’re in Champaign-Urbana, biking can be a primary means of transportation for you,” said Steve Breitwieser, Manager of Communications for Facilities and Services at UIUC. “And for people visiting or living within the cities or on campus, if they’re commuting, they can feel safe and comfortable. Certainly, we have the type of network in place that can provide the ability to get around.”

A little more than 200 other universities around the country hold this certification.