U of I updates COVID-19 Dashboard, giving students more transparency on campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The U of I updated it’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Officials say they wanted to give the public a better understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting life on campus.

The dashboard will be updated daily with information such as the total number of test results, ongoing positivity rate, the number of new COVID cases, and the total number of COVID cases.

One student says having access to all this data was long overdue.

“We’ve had this testing program since the summer and while it’s been effective and I’m greatful for that, but I know a lot of my friends were wondering, how are they using it?”

To learn more about the U of I’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.