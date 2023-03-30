URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Board of Trustees is looking at improving a pair of historic buildings on the Urbana-Champaign campus.

The board will consider at its meeting on Thursday a pair of proposals to renovate the Illini Union and the Armory. The latter building was built in 1914 and currently serves as an office and classroom space. It also hosts indoor track and field events for the Illini men’s and women’s teams.

The Armory project would completely remove the arch stucco and curtainwall at both ends of the building and install new framing, substrate, stucco and a new curtainwall system with energy-efficient windows. It would cost $7.2 million.

The project at the Illini Union concerns the replacement of the building’s roofs. A 2009 report concluded that the north roof of the building would become unserviceable by 2020, with repairs required monthly and maintenance costs rising since then. The project would see the roofs completely torn off and replaced, along with the replacement of windows and trim at dormers.

Because of the work needed on each section of roof within the limits of seasonable weather, this project would last several years, costing about $15 million.