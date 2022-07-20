VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday, dogs roamed Forest Glen Preserve to look for turtles.

The University of Illinois uses the dogs to find and collect data on the shelled creatures.

John Rucker realized the potential his dogs had when he was a high school teacher. “I had a couple of Boykin Spaniels that sort of spontaneously bringing me Box Turtles,” said Rucker. Now he has turned it into a career.

“Within a few years, I was having so much fun doing turtle dog work, I quit teaching and I’ve been doing this.”

You might be asking why they use dogs instead of just trekking through the forest to find them.

“Humans…We’re good at a lot of things but finding turtles is not one of them. It takes the average person about four hours just to find one turtle. Where as the dog team that we have will find about 2½ turtles per hour, per dog.” Once they gather all the turtles they can, they get to work.

Rucker said the health of a turtle can tell a lot about the environment around it. “Some of these turtles only live in about a five acre area their entire life. So they are really representative of the health and the exact environment that they come from and that we find them and this is the environment that feeds all of our societal needs and natural resources here in central Illinois.”

Wednesday, they caught 19 turtles at the preserve. After the group is done gathering all the information they will put the turtles back near where they found them.