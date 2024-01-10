URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois campus will soon welcome a new Chief of Police and Executive Director of Public Safety.

University officials said Matt Ballinger is set to take over starting next month. Ballinger has been serving in an interim position since Alice Cary’s departure from the roles in Oct. 2023.

Before joining the University of Illinois Police Department in 2004, Ballinger served in the U.S. Army 3rd Ranger Battalion. He has since spent the last 20 years protecting the U of I community as a police officer. In that time, he has demonstrated his commitment to safety through his service in several leadership ranks and special units. Ballinger also earned the 2012 Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

“Chief Ballinger has clearly demonstrated a strong commitment to our university,” said Mike DeLorenzo, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Operations at the U of I. “His detailed knowledge and dedication to public engagement helps him advocate for the safety needs of our entire university community.”

University officials said Ballinger has a strong bond with those both on and off campus. He has showcased this through his work preventing gun violence with Champaign County’s Street Crimes Task Force, as well as participating in mental health initiatives like the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help initiative and the Community Outreach and Support program.

Ballinger will take over on Feb. 1, pending approval from the U of I Board of Trustees.