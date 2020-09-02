U of I to increase enforcement in COVID-19 guidelines

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are increasing enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In a mass email to students, officials said, “Over these past few days, the irresponsible actions of a small number of students have created the very real possibility of ending an in-person semester for all of us. Their poor choices have led to a concerning and rapid increase in the number of new undergraduate COVID-19 positive cases.”

For two weeks, starting Wednesday, officials said they are intensifying their efforts to identify and remove those who have “created this unacceptable risk for our campus and community and who have undermined your hard work to stay together.” They continued to say those students who continue to violate safety policies and do not comply with public health directions will be asked to leave the university.

They said some students ignored guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for isolation/quarantine and chose to go out when they knew they tested positive for COVID-19. They said some students who tested positive are avoiding contact tracers and some have repeatedly returned to testing facilities trying to “test out” of their positive results, “which is not permissible under CUPHD protocols.” Additionally, they received numerous complaints and calls about large gatherings and parties over the weekend.

For the next two weeks, starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, all undergraduate students are asked to limit their in-person interactions to “only the most essential activities,” stated University officials. Those include taking COVID-19 tests twice a week, attending class, getting groceries, going to work, individual outdoor activities, etc.

They also asked the students to avoid social gatherings under any circumstances. “We know what we are asking with this. Being together with friends is a big part of why you chose to come back. And for our freshmen, opening your college experience with the same isolation that ended your high school career is intensely disappointing.”

The university said they are now trying to repair the damage to break the cycle of increasing new cases. Since the first day of instruction on August 24, the University said they identified more than 400 new positive COVID-19 cases. They stated around twice as many people are now in quarantine. “The number of new cases we have seen in the past several days has been progressing at a rate that will double every seven days without the actions we are asking of you,” said officials.

The University will host a Zoom news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 cases and their plan to correct the trend.