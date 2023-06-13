CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials are cleaning up bike racks across campus and are asking anyone in the campus community with a bike left there to remove a sticker or contact them before they impound it.

Each summer, the U of I Facilities and Services, along with the Parking Department, identify and collect unwanted bicycles on campus after the end of the spring semester.

U of I officials said all bikes left on university property will be tagged with an orange sticker that reads, “Remove this tag by 6/30/23, or your bicycle will be removed.” They said any bicycle still displaying the sticker after that date will be impounded.

For those who presently have a bike in a campus rack, shelter, or parking location, U of I F&S advises everyone to remember to remove this sticker to ensure their bike is designated as active.

To retrieve a bike that has been removed, anyone can contact bike@illinois.edu with their bicycle information.

All recovered bicycles will need to be registered before being returned, officials said.