CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people think they’re creepy and crawly… But one group is celebrating bugs this weekend. A student is even volunteering to be stung.

The U of I’s entomology department is hosting its 39th Insect Fear Film Festival Saturday. Students are saying there’s a lot to look forward to.

They’ll have a special guest speaker – Justin Schmidt, a virtual petting zoo, and more. They say their goal is to help people see some misunderstood creatures in a new light.

“I think when you dig deeper and sort-of look into the natural history and their physiology, and a lot of different aspects that make them who they are… they become a lot less scary and a lot more interesting,” Jonathan Tetlie, an entomology PhD candidate and president of the Entomology Graduate Student Association said.

This year’s theme is “Venom,” so naturally they’ll feature some extra special venomous insects. One student plans to be stung by a honeybee and demonstrate removing the stinger during the festival.

This year’s event is virtual, and you can register to attend here. The group hopes next year’s festival can be back in-person.