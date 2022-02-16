URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Researchers at the U of I’s College of Veterinary Medicine have been testing wild animals for COVID-19 since the pandemic was first reported.

In the college’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, over 50 different species have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

They were the first place to detect positive cases in certain species. Among those are: snow leopards, tigers and lions. Most recently, that list has grown to include binturongs, coatimundis and fishing cats.

Zoos from across the country send samples to the lab. The testing process is the same as human SHIELD testing, but getting saliva samples from a big cat isn’t easy.

“Unfortunately for those animals, especially the larger animals, it’s difficult to obtain and also stresses the animals if we do the anesthesia,” Clinical Assistant Professor Leyi Wang said.

He said humans are transmitting the virus to the animals, and it’s hard to predict mutation if animals spread it further.

They’ve been successfully testing animals since 2020, and they plan to continue. But no need to send them your pet’s spit, though… They said it’s mostly zoos sending in samples.