CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced that the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center (ISTC) circle drive and main entrance, along with Parking Lot E43 will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

U of I officials said the closure is due to crews setting a crane to remove equipment from the ISTC roof in the circle drive blocking the main entrance. It is also for crews setting a semi and trailer in the parking lot of E43.

The closure is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. on June 15.

