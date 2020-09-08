U of I System VP to testify in front of U.S. House subcommittee

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said University of Illinois System Interim Vice President Jay Walsh will testify Wednesday in front of a U.S House Subcommittee.

Walsh will testify in front of the Subcommittee on Research and Technology of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology. “Walsh will be part of a panel of university representatives that will examine higher education’s key role in slowing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, and the impact that those measures have had on the progress of research and the STEM talent pipeline,” stated officials in a news release.

Walsh will be alongside leaders from several other universities including Oakland University, Purdue University and Carnegie Mellon University.

That subcommittee will also hear testimony on acts such as the Research Investment to Spark the Economy Act and the Supporting Early-Career Researchers Act.