ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois System released a statement Thursday, June 29, on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in admissions cases.

The statement said:

“Dear colleagues:

A vibrant teaching and learning community made up of people from diverse backgrounds and lived experiences is simply essential to an academically excellent education that prepares students to navigate and contribute to our global society. The University of Illinois System will remain true to our abiding and fundamental commitment to access, equity, and inclusion for students from all backgrounds and from all parts of our state and beyond. Vital to our mission is a welcoming environment and a shared set of core values, including respect for differing and diverse points of view and for those who express them. The University of Illinois System will continue to open its doors wide to all deserving students—including those for whom opportunities may have been unfairly limited.

We will carefully review the specifics of today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision related to the use of affirmative action in admissions practices at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. As always, we will ensure that practices and policies at our three universities continue to comply with federal and state laws.

In considering today’s ruling, we ask that all members of the University of Illinois System family keep in mind that our community’s diversity is both vital and cherished—and that open, civil debate is at the heart of our work to ensure that all can learn, grow and flourish.”

The statement, approved by the Office of the President, was sent to U of I academic professionals, civil service, faculty, extra help, graduate students, undergraduate students, incoming graduate students, and incoming undergraduate students from U of I System officials.

These officials include Tim Killeen, President of the University of Illinois System, Marie Lynn Miranda, Chancellor-Elect of the University of Illinois Chicago, Janet Gooch, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield, and Robert Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Governor Pritzker released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Affirmative Action is a travesty — reversing nearly 45 years of precedent that advances equity throughout our country’s higher education institutions. The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed.”

For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation while righting the wrongs of our past.

This decision only sets us back.

But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree.

To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that.”

Materre says the next steps should fall in the hands of the students.

“I hope that the historical black and Asian solidarity that has always been there in this country remains strong so that, again, we can have affirmative action or just again, keep ensuring that black and brown and Asian students are protected on our campuses as much as possible. That organizing has to happen still,” said Drake Materre with Freedom Schools in Champaign.