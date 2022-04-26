CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois System said President Tim Killeen tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated Killeen is currently isolated at home. “My infection is an unfortunate reminder that the virus remains with us and that all of us must continue to take it seriously, remain vigilant and take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread,” said Killeen. He continued to say he is thankful to be “fully vaccinated and doubly-boosted” and that his symptoms are relatively mild at this time.

Killeen will work from home. His wife, Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen, has tested negative.