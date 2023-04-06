URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I and the U of I system announced that they have committed $50 million to support the National Center for Supercomputing (NCSA) services for campus researchers.

Officials said NCSA will lead these efforts, building on decades of expertise in delivering advanced cyberinfrastructure to the nation’s research community. Over five years, a total of $30 million provided by the U of I and $20 million from the U of I System will support infrastructure for the Illinois Campus Cluster Program (ICCP), an artificial intelligence computing system, other computing and data equipment, and user services and training, including staff, software licenses, and maintenance.

These commitments have allowed NCSA to launch Illinois Computes, a pilot program offering computing and data storage resources, technical expertise, and support services to researchers from all domains across the U of I System who also may have a broad range of needs, simple or more complex. Officials said NCSA will learn what additional assets are needed to fulfill the system’s computing demands while making access to computing systems, interdisciplinary and technical knowledge, and support infrastructure easy to obtain.

The U of I said that the two funding commitments exemplify the collaborative mindset of the U of I System and its three universities, including U of I, the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), and the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS), in their mission as one of the nation’s premier public institutions of higher education. They said UIC already has a strong history of partnership with NCSA, including in the art of visualization between the Electronic Visualization Laboratory at UIC and NCSA’s Advanced Visualization Laboratory.

“We are proud to support U of I researchers with the state-of-the-art cyberinfrastructure and resources NCSA can provide,” U of I Chancellor Robert Jones said. “This is an exciting opportunity for any researcher – faculty or student – to access the computing resources they may need to advance their work and lift it to the next level. The U of I is one of the premier research institutions in the world and will continue to lead and innovate, in part, because of this organizational support.”

With difficulty to fund exclusively through external grants, officials said the ICCP and additional training and support services from NCSA provide an entry point to advanced computing for all faculty and student researchers on system campuses. They said that Illinois Computes continues NCSA’s mission of democratizing access to these computing resources.

Officials said this funding is in addition to the current U of I campus Research IT budget. They said the cyberinfrastructure funded by this commitment will be housed in the National Petascale Computing Facility, with user services staff housed in the NCSA building.

Additionally, the U of I said a System Research Computing Advisory Committee will be established, consisting of one or two appointed members from each of the three universities and the U of I System, including the Discovery Partners Institute, along with one or two members from NCSA. This is to represent the operations and provide timely information to the committee.

Officials said the committee will provide advice to NCSA on system configuration and will review and approve acquisition plans. It will also provide an annual report to the U of I System and each campus on the operation of this project and recommendations for any changes in the investment.

Resource allocations will be managed by each institution from their share of the resource. NCSA will provide tools to manage these, leveraging previous and current federal investments.