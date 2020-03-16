U of I suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are suspending face-to-face instruction for the rest of the spring semester.

They said they still intend on resuming instruction “using alternative delivery methods beginning Monday, March 23.” They are requiring all students who can do so return to their permanent homes to take their classes.

University Housing officials said students who live in residence halls, Private Certified and Greek housing are asked to begin making plans to move out. “We are not closing our residence halls. But we are asking all students who can go elsewhere to do so,” they said in a Facebook post. They said students who are not able to leave will get assistance with finding somewhere to continue their studies.