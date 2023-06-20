SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) – A University of Illinois study found that teens’ use of cannabis in ZIP codes with medical marijuana dispensaries is lower compared to young people living in areas without them based on data collected in 2018.

The study reports about 18% of teens living near dispensaries reported using cannabis in the past twelve months. That’s compared to about 22% percent of people living in zip codes without them.

Doug Smith, the director of U of I’s Center for Prevention Research and Development, said they don’t know why that is, but one possibility he said could involve the areas they surveyed.

“One hypothesis is that the dispensaries are actually in somewhat affluent areas and that might be accounting for that,” Smith said. “The other possibility is that there’s just simply no effect of medical dispensaries yet on adolescent substance use, and maybe just by luck of the draw, the youth that we surveyed in those areas did not have as high cannabis use as those that live in ZIP codes that don’t have dispensaries.”

The survey comes as medical marijuana has been legal in Illinois for nearly a decade. In 2013, then Governor Pat Quinn signed into law a bill to make cannabis use legal for medical reasons.

And in 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation legalizing the drug for recreational use.

“Our whole idea with the study was as we roll out liberalized laws for cannabis, is that going to have any increase in youth cannabis use via diversion, older brothers, parents have it around the house,” Smith said.

Data for the survey was gathered between January and June 2018, before the state legalized marijuana for recreational use, and the state had more than 50 medical cannabis dispensaries.

Now, the total number of dispensaries in Illinois has more than doubled. As of January, the state had 113.

Smith, who is also a professor in the School of Social Work at the university, cautioned about the role more dispensaries opening up could have on cannabis use in teens.

“Even though we’re not seeing an immediate increase in these ZIP codes where we have medical cannabis dispensaries, that does not mean that if we proliferate dispensaries that eventually use won’t rise,” Smith said. “We haven’t seen it in the early studies, but if we become so saturated with cannabis dispensaries, maybe that could change.”

The 2018 survey specifically looked at students in eighth, tenth and twelfth grades across the state and focused on issues related to health including teens’ drug use.