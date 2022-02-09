CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The New York Times crossword puzzle had a University of Illinois connection this week.

Three U of I juniors wrote Tuesday’s puzzle. Adam Aaronson, Jack Joshi and Jackson Janes bonded over the daily crossword when they met in the dorms two years ago. Now, they’re roommates – and they’ve moved on from just solving the puzzles to writing them.

They picked a theme, wrote the clues and designed a grid at the end of 2020. Next, they submitted the design online. Over a year later, the trio gets to see their work in print.

“From day one, the group of us have always solved crosswords together and it’s sort-of been a way to bond with each other,” Aaronson said. “We decided to take on constructing one together and I guess it was a success.”

For Aaronson, it was his 10th success. For Joshi and Janes, it was their debut puzzle. Although Aaronson has experience as a crossword constructor, the students say they collaborated each step of the way and split the work evenly.

“I mean, any time you can get your name published in print is always pretty cool, no matter the outlet,” said Janes, a journalism major. “So to see it with The New York Times across the front is even cooler.”

The group doesn’t plan to stop now. Joshi hopes to publish an individual design one day. But that doesn’t mean he’ll abandon his friends.

“Another collab with these two would be awesome,” Joshi said. “Since we made this puzzle we’ve still been constantly thinking of other theme ideas… and hopefully we’ll get lucky again.”

As for this crossword, they already have it framed on their apartment wall.

And yes… they got paid.