URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Illinois College of Medicine students will host a medical and physical goods supply drive to provide support to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Students will start collecting goods on Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the UIUC Alma Mater located at the corner of Wright Street and Green Street.

Medical and physical supplies will also be collected at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine Medical Sciences Building. This will go on until March 19.

College of Medicine students said they will not take financial donations because they want to focus on collecting supplies. They encourage people who are interested in making financial donations to check out organizations that are already assisting the refugee crisis, including the International Red Cross Committee, Ukraine Crisis donation page and the Ukrainian Government.

For any questions regarding this event, contact Kaden Rawson at kadenbr2@illinois.edu.

Medical and physical goods that students will be collecting: