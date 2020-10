URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We have all seen what incredible work is done at the U of I’s Wildlife Clinic. Here is another to add to that list.

Last week, they got a call about a snapping turtle that was caught in a drain at the Stone Creek Golf Course. Several students responded.





They lifted the drain to free the turtle, who would have otherwise drown. Once freed, they did a quick check-up. With the all-good results, the turtle was released to a nearby pond.