CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at the University of Illinois are researching the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

They collected data of wind speeds and looping features in the leftover debris from the storms. They estimate the wind speed based off those loops from the photos.

Professor Frank Lombardo said they are still investigating what causes the loops to form.

“That’s the biggest thing, right, is we still don’t understand a lot about what goes on, especially right near the ground where these things are doing the most damage,” he said. “You know, we go out and do the damage assessment. That’s always going to be able to do that, but we also like getting some actual measurements to.

Once they collect all their data, it will be published in an academic journal. The supercell killed 6 people and hurt several others.