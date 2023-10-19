CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Air conditioning is coming to U of I’s Allen residence hall.

Back in August, some students were upset with the lack of cooling units in freshman dorms. They started a petition several months ago called “Install AC in all UIUC dorms for student well-being,” which got more than 1,400 signatures.

This summer’s heat waves prompted students to express their frustrations. Freshman Ariel Cuatchon was one of several people speaking out on the lack of cooling units. She said she’s happy the school is finally doing something about it. And proud that she and her fellow classmates played a part in prompting the change.

“I come from a place where schools and the city don’t really listen as often where I live,” Cuatchon said. “And to have the school listen so quickly to so many student voices was really surprising and I really appreciate it because it makes me feel like I chose the right school that listens to student voices.”

Allen Hall will have a/c starting next school year in Fall 2024.