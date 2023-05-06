CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Facilities and Services (F&S) announced that the 21st annual Dump and Run event is expanding to multiple campus locations this year beginning Monday, May 8.

The U of I said the Dump and Run event, a collaboration between University Housing and U of I F&S, is designed to achieve campus sustainability goals, including reaching zero waste targets and preventing trash from reaching waterways and landscapes.

Officials said in past years when the event was hosted at the University YMCA, more than 30 tons of material was recycled and kept from reaching the landfill because of these efforts.

U of I officials said expanding the Dump and Run event this year makes it easier for students and others to donate unwanted items at the end of the semester. They said eight 20’ x 8’ mobile storage units will be placed near campus residence halls for the event, including:

Barton Hall/Flagg Hall/Weston Hall/Student Dining and Residential Programs Building

Busey Hall/Evans Hall

Florida Avenue Residence Halls (Oglesby Hall)/Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls

Hopkins Hall

Illinois Street Residence Halls (Wardall Hall)

Lincoln Avenue Residence Halls (Allen Hall)

Nugent Hall/Wassaja Hall

Taft Hall/Van Doren Hall/Snyder Hall

University volunteers will be available at the sites to help prevent overflow and ensure additional pickups as necessary.

“We’re excited to bring the Dump and Run event right to where the students live and closer to the majority of faculty and staff,” said Daphne Hulse, F&S zero waste coordinator. “This setup offers everyone a simple way to give back to local nonprofits while preventing littering and keeping items that can be reclaimed from reaching the landfill unnecessarily.”

Each day, the containers will be opened at specific times to accept donations. Officials said individuals can donate surplus or gently used items by putting them into bulk boxes inside the containers. Accepted items include:

Accessories (handbags, belts, scarves, hats, etc.)

Appliances – small to medium size (coffee makers, kettles, mini-fridges, microwaves, etc.)

Books

Collectibles/antiques

Computers and equipment (printers, cables, speakers, hard drives, monitors, etc.)

Clothing (rips and tears are okay – but must be washed)

Electronics

Furniture

Housewares (dishes, mirrors, decorative accessories, etc.)

Jewelry

Linens

Lamps

Multimedia (DVDs, CDs, records, etc.)

Shoes

TVs (flat screen only)

Throughout the week, officials said the donations will be collected by local participating charities Salt & Light and Goodwill.

“We are pleased to continue to support the Dump and Run initiative, which is a benefit to our residents, the campus, and the local community,” said Alma R. Sealine, executive director of University Housing.

The donation schedule includes:

May 8 : 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 9 : 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 10 : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 11 : 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 12 : 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 13: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

U of I students and staff can donate accepted items in one of the available mobile storage units during open hours until Saturday, May 13.