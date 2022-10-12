CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died.

Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many sharing photos or videos of the squirrel they had and eulogizing him or her; the gender has yet to be determined.

“Hope you’re getting the best acorns in the afterlife buddy,” one Redditor wrote.

Pinto Bean was a standout among other campus squirrels because of the color of his or her fur. Due to a rare genetic mutation, Pinto Bean was a piebald squirrel, which meant he or she had patches of white fur amidst the usual gray-colored fir.

Another Redditor said they retrieved Pinto Bean’s remains and is looking to preserve the squirrel through taxidermy.