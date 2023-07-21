CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of University of Illinois students has been trying for years to get the university to adopt a new athletic mascot. On Thursday, they took another step toward that goal when they met with the Board of Trustees.

Kingfisher Taskforce wants the belted kingfisher to represent the university. Some people had their own ideas of what they would like to see as the mascot, but many said that if the kingfisher fits the bill, they’ll support it. They said it’s better than having no mascot at all.

U of I alum Michael Greifenkamp said he was used to the former mascot at the university, Chief Illiniwek.

“I was a student here back in the late 80s and early 90s,” Greifenkamp said. “And most people supported Chief Illiniwek then.”

But he said that it’s time to move on from the Chief, who was retired as a mascot in 2007.

“The Chief isn’t coming back,” he said. “I think some people need to get that into their heads. It took me a while.”

Kingfisher Taskforce hopes to do that by filling the void left by the Chief’s retirement. They’ve been pitching since 2020 the idea of the orange and blue bird becoming Illinois’ next athletic mascot. A vote among students and faculty that year showed it had sufficient support.

Greifenkamp said the kingfisher is something he can learn to like.

“It’s native to the area,” he said. “I don’t mind the design and everything else.”

Fellow Illini fan Sarrah Farraday said a mascot at sporting events would make them livelier and more entertaining.

“I think it’d be really cool to bring back an official mascot,” she said. “Because, just like, Fighting Illini is really cool, and it keeps the tradition going.”

Farraday said she’d go along with the kingfisher, but she thinks there may be better options out there.

“A different type of mascot that’d be a little more random would be kind of cool,” Farraday said. “Like a camel or something, because you don’t see that in the Big Ten or any bigger schools.”

But Greifenkamp thinks the kingfisher is a fitting symbol for Illinois.

“I like the orange and blue,” he said. “Nobody else uses the kingfisher. I mean, as far as I know.”

Kingfisher Taskforce is also working on a costume that someone can wear at games. Farraday said she has seen it and likes the fact that it has wings. She also hopes they can make the mascot fly at games.

The costume wasn’t presented at Kingfisher Taskforce’s meeting with the Board of Trustees on Thursday. They said it will be ready around the start of the fall semester.

They also want to respect the process and see what the Board of Trustees says before they commit to having the mascot show up at games.