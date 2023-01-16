CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I students gathered on Monday to give back to the community for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Two students teamed up with the Salvation Army of Champaign County, YMCA, Salt and Light, and Dreaam to put together bags with food to give to homeless people.

One student says she just wanted to help out today.

“I think it’s really cool because we get to do a small thing but it makes a like a big impact,” said U of I student Anulika Ochuba. “I know I’m sure it will put a smile on someone’s face.”