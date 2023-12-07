CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I students celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with the Chanukah at Hillel.

Students at the Illini Hillel enjoyed food, games and music from the Hillel band. Engagement manager Eric Blatt said this time of year can be stressful and issues overseas add another layer of worry. We talked to organizers who say this event is a great way for people to relax and be themselves in a safe space.

“The main thing across campus is being vocal about being Jewish anywhere you want on campus,” Blatt said. “You can be Jewish in Hillel, you can be Jewish across Champaign-Urbana. We’re here to have space for anyone who wants to be a part of Hanukkah, the Jewish culture and the community.”

Blatt said the event is also a place where all walks of life can come to enjoy themselves.