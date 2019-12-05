U of I students fight for mental health resources

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Students were planning a rally for more mental health resources Thursday morning but the University advised them against it.



The group ‘Students for Mental Health Reform UIUC’ got its start in the classroom. It grew to more than 100 people planning on attending the demonstration.



The Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs advised the class’s professor not to have it Wednesday evening. Student organizers say they were disappointed with the decision. They still expect others to still show up.