U of I students cooperate more with contact tracing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students are being more cooperative in responding to the health department’s contact tracing when they test positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the University put all undergraduate students under mandatory quarantine because of a spike in coronavirus cases that were linked to parties on campus. Officials said ever since the University threatened suspension, students have been more compliant.

The U of I gave undergraduate students an ultimatum – cooperate with CUPHD or get suspended. “Last weekend, on a Friday, we had a group of 50 or so individuals that we were trying to reach for about 24 hours,” said Awais Vaid. “And for whatever reason, and again, I don’t know what the reasons were – whether intentionally or unintentionally- they were not responding to our calls.”

While CUPHD said responses from students who test positive for coronavirus have gotten better, the University ran into another issue. There was a time delay in between when students were notified of their test results and when CUPHD would call them for contact tracing. “It is very frightening for a student who’s turned positive, and they don’t know what to do next,” said Vaid. “And even housing had no idea what to do.”

One UI student posted on Reddit that her brother, who is also a student, tested positive and there was a significant delay and lack of communication from the University and CUPHD. The University provided a statement about this case:

As soon as we learned of the delay, the director of McKinley Health Center immediately addressed it and corrected the problem, and housing immediately provided food resources and other support. The director of housing also reached out to the student’s parent to apologize and explain what happened and what was being done to ensure it didn’t happen to anyone else. Robin Kaler, UI spokesperson

As a reminder, the U of I’s student quarantine last until September 16.