CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite the rain, snow, and large wind gusts over the weekend in Central Illinois, the wintry weather did not stop many U of I students from participating in Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.

The annual tradition dating back to the 1990s has a history of leading to arrests and hospitalizations. Participation in the event has decreased in recent years.

U of I students still lined up at campus bars on Green Street in Champaign to celebrate.

“Because of Covid and stuff, I didn’t really get to have an unofficial,” said Emma Mize, a U of I student. “So senior year, this is the first unofficial I get to really participate in, so you know I wanted to go out with a bang and just full send it.”

The tradition was created by a campus bar owner.