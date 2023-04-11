RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I students are starting to tackle climate change by designing and building a solar-powered, zero-energy house in Rantoul for donation as part of the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon.

“We didn’t create the systems in our world that led to climate change, but we know that we can

be the ones to fix them,” said Luke Somerville, Project Manager. “75% of the electricity use in

the U.S. goes to our buildings. That isn’t sustainable or necessary, and our innovative home

design built along our 4 pillars will prove it.”

Officials said more than a dozen finalist teams, including the U of I team, each earned $50,000 in prize funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The funds were used to build and exhibit their ground-breaking, zero-energy buildings in their home communities before competing in the contest for grand prizes this month.

The U of I team broke ground on the 1,510 square foot home on Dec. 21. They said the U of I team’s design stands out among the international competitors because of their practical solution of creating sustainable housing at an affordable price. They also raised a total of $380k for the project.

Their project is called RENU House which stands for Renewable, Economical, Nourishing, and Universal. Officials said the RENU House has been built in the Village of Rantoul with a population of roughly 12,000 people.

Courtesy: Illinois Solar Decathalon

The local Chanute Air Force Base, the primary economic driver in the town of Rantoul, closed down in 1993. Officials said the closure led to a population decrease by half and approximately $100 million in commercial spending disappeared. Since then, the Black and Hispanic populations have grown, primarily made up of young low-income residents attracted by an affordable housing market.

With this changing population, the Rantoul Urban Planning Committee’s top priority is to try and revitalize neighborhoods by replacing vacant and dilapidated properties with new, affordable, and sustainable housing.

Illinois Solar Decathlon partnered with the Rantoul Urban Planning Committee for the RENU House project. Officials believe their home’s design can help meet this goal.

“RENU House was designed to be a family residence, and can accommodate a diverse range of family dynamics such as a single parent or multigenerational household,” said Halie Collins, Illinois Solar Decathlon team president.

Officials said this can be seen in the architectural innovation of the flexible hub room, the house’s center with two large openings, one accessible through custom bi-fold doors and the other through a movable shelf that acts dually as a door and storage for coats, shoes, and other daily objects. The living room and kitchen spaces are immediately extended for any occasion.

The Illinois Solar Decathlon team plans to donate the house to a local family in need through their partnership with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Officials said the team has already met the family and the house will officially be handed over to them after the competition.

The team also plans to hold a public exhibition of the home on April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the 1300 block of Rockland Dr. in Rantoul. The goal of the exhibition is to educate the community on ways to increase energy efficiency for their own homes and to showcase what homes of the future could look like.

More photos and a virtual tour of the RENU home are available online.