U of I students back on campus, but taking COVID precautions

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I campus is filling back up with students, but the classrooms will stay empty for the week.

That’s because the first week of class is fully remote.

School officials say they want to make sure students and staff have resources, and time to get a COVID-19 test back, and to provide some built-in quarantine time if it’s needed.

Moving forward, they have new testing and vaccine protocol for all students and staff. Like having that negative test on campus, regardless of vaccine status.

You’re also required to get your booster shot as soon as you’re eligible. Chancellor Robert Jones said students and staff have been very receptive to the changes to keep everyone safe.

“We are cautiously optimistic, and we believe that once again our students have been absolutely remarkable for the last 22 months and have done those things we’ve asked them to do to keep not only themselves safe, but their fellow members of this community as well,” Jones said. “So, we’re not out of the woods yet, but things seem to heading in an optimistic direction.”

Jones said the university is keeping a close eye on numbers for the rest of the semester. but as of right now, it is not in the cards or even really on the table to go fully remote.

He said he feels they have great steps in place to prevent having to do that. He said he knows it’s important for students to learn face to face.

He also said they are hoping to have a somewhat normal-looking graduation this May.