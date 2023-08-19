CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U of I campus is buzzing again. Students are back in Champaign-Urbana and hitting the shopping areas across town.

Before classes start, many are getting their dorms and apartments ready. Stores are packed and drivers are also working through construction on I-57 and I-74.

A few students said they were exiting a bit sooner before hitting the closed-off ramps.

“Market Street is where we get off and that’s where it’s always bumper to bumper,” Abby Rutgens, a U of I student, said.

Harrison Brosius, a U of I junior, spent his summer on campus and notices the increasing crowds. He’s glad to have the student energy back in Central Illinois.

Hayden Cecil, another U of I student, said the crowds are one of the reasons she left home in Chicagoland a little sooner in the morning to get back to campus.

“I definitely could tell there’s a lot of students coming down because I saw a lot of the ‘Block Is’ on the back of cars and also just full trunks or parents driving down with their kids,” Cecil described.

She said someone was at the Market Street exit on Friday morning helping to direct traffic.